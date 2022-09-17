Corey Rucker Out For South Carolina

According to David Cloninger of The Post and Courier, transfer wideout Corey Rucker has officially been ruled out of South Carolina's matchup against Georgia this afternoon.

Rucker will miss his third game to start the year after suffering a foot injury during pre-season camp. The coaching staff expected him to be a large part of the rotation this year, but his injury has kept him from game action.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Rucker was progressing in rehab earlier this week, listing him as questionable for the game. With each passing day, it seems we get closer to Rucker's return, but a debut was not in the cards today.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

Georgia Injury Report

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) OUT - Mitchell did not travel with the team after sustaining an ankle injury against Samford.

Arik Gilbert, TE (Unknown) OUT - Gilbert was a surprise late scratch, not traveling with the team to Columbia in any capacity.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

