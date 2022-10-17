NFL Week Six: Gamecocks In The League

The collegiate Gamecocks were on a bye this weekend, but the professional still handled business. It feels like a former South Carolina player is affecting the NFL landscape in a big way weekly.

The NFL season is ramping up, and we are beginning to find out which teams have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. Many former Gamecocks have been cast into the limelight on contending teams, which can only help South Carolina.

Recruiting has been a sore spot the past few weeks for South Carolina. Head coach Shane Beamer has turned around their momentum on the recruiting trail, but the past few battles haven't gone their way. Hopefully, recruits turn on the television and see what the garnet and black are doing on Sundays.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel tallied nine touches for 90 total yards in a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, 28-14. The 49ers continue their uneven play with quarterback Jimmy Garropolo at the helm, and Samuel is one of their only offensive weapons.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore had three tackles in a walk-off win over the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-27. He has helped the Colts turn around a dismal opening, as they now sit at 3-2-1 atop the AFC South.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst logged three catches for 21 yards in a come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Saints, 30-26. He has been one of the most underrated tight ends in the league, revitalizing his career with Cincinnati.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - Kingsley had two tackles and a sack in a loss to the New York Jets, 27-10. It was Enagbare's first career sack, marking the first of many for the former Gamecock.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had one tackle against the Jets. He's carved out a consistent role on special teams, making an impact any way he can.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop went four for four on field goal tries in a loss against the Steelers, 20-18. He nailed one from fifty-four yards, marking a season-long and his first from beyond fifty this season.

