Austin Stogner's Unexpected Emergence

South Carolina dipped into the transfer portal this offseason and found two players they thought could contribute: Oklahoma's quarterback Spencer Rattler and his tight end Austin Stogner. The latter committed before the former, and Stogner was a key reason why Rattler decided to come to Columbia.

Stogner put together a productive career in Norman, Oklahoma, before opting to transfer. He left partly due to the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley, who preferred the sunny California beaches over the Sooner State.

The Gamecocks felt he could become a plug-and-play starter that could fill the void of former tight end Nick Muse. However, Stogner struggled to start the season, leading to some fans questioning the move.

Tight end Nate Adkins missed time this season with an injury, opening up some snaps for Stogner. When Adkins returned he resumed a role as a blocker, as his first step and punch are rare in a tight end.

That detracted from Stogner's snaps, but it seems the change has relieved some burden from his shoulders. He has seen three consecutive productive outings, including some critical catches against Texas A&M.

Unspoken Connection With Rattler

Stogner and Rattler have always had an unspoken agreement on where the football should be placed. Rattler can occasionally struggle to find a rapport with his playmakers, but has an uncanny ability to read Stogner.

Receivers reveal a lot with their hip placement. Stogner often initiates contact at the catch point, shielding the defender away from the ball. He typically extends outwards, plucking the ball away from his chest.

Rattler gives Stogner a chance to come away with it while minimizing the risk of a turnover. Texas A&M forced zero turnovers against South Carolina, and part of the reason why was that Rattler went to Stogner when he needed a big play.

South Carolina lives in 12 personnel. They don't have the explosive boundary players necessary to run a spread style of offense, so they condense the field by attaching two extra bodies to the line of scrimmage.

His role should only increase as we delve into SEC play; quarterbacks always need someone to rely on in critical situations, and this pairing has played in a lot of big games together.

