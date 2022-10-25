Everything Shane Beamer Said On Paul Finebaum

South Carolina is a hot topic, as they are the SEC's biggest riser. Consecutive wins against competitive opponents have cast the Gamecocks into the national limelight, reflected in their coverage.

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum invited Beamer onto his show following the big win. Beamer obliged and made a brief cameo on the Monday afternoon airing, where he discussed several storylines.

Many have made a big story of South Carolina becoming ranked, and they rightfully should. It's a monumental accomplishment for a once desolate program, and Beamer admitted as much.

"It's a sign that we're headed in the right direction. To be nationally ranked halfway through the season is a big step, but it's not the end goal. I didn't come here to be ranked No. 25 in the country."

South Carolina's story is interesting because of its disappointing first month. They looked lost as a team; the Gamecocks played with effort and passion but lacked simple technique fundamentals.

Beamer attributed the early struggles to youth. The Gamecocks started two true freshmen on defense, not to mention several starters that didn't have meaningful experience.

"We did not perform well in those two games early in the season. I think the biggest thing for us is that we've gotten healthier, and we've gotten more experienced."

He acknowledged that it's easy for players to get complacent after a big win. Beamer underscored the importance of the bye week between Kentucky and Texas A&M, but the team isn't afforded that luxury this week.

South Carolina appears to be a savvy team that does the right thing daily. Nonetheless, Beamer marked this game as one where the "maturity" of the group will be tested. Everyone is dolling out praise but will pivot back to questioning if they have a poor showing.

