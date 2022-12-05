Skip to main content

Josh Vann Questionable For Gator Bowl

According to head coach Shane Beamer, wide receiver Josh Vann remains questionable for the bowl game against Notre Dame.

Head coach Shane Beamer took the podium to discuss everything relating to the upcoming bowl game. Carolina will face Notre Dame in the Taxpayer Gator Bowl, a premier destination the program had an interest in.

Beamer updated the injury report and confirmed that wide receiver Josh Vann is questionable for action. He has several weeks to heal up and prepare, and one can imagine Vann will do everything he can to suit up.

Vann has eighteen catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns this year. He struggled to find a role earlier this season after transfer wide receiver Antwane Wells emerged.

However, Vann rallied back later in the season, finding a way to impact games consistently. He played well on special teams and was ultimately rewarded for his preparation and diligence.

Notre Dame poses an intriguing challenge, and the Gamecocks will need all hands on deck. The Fighting Irish started the season 0-2, and after a disappointing loss against Marshall, dealt with criticism.

Head coach Marcus Freeman and company have rallied and made the season successful. They defeated Clemson earlier in the year, a springboard for the rest of the season.

