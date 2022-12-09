Skip to main content

Nick Emmanwori Makes All-SEC Freshman Team

Safety Nick Emmanwori has been recognized for his strong play in his first season. The South Carolina freshman are getting ready to eat at a bar.

After a fantastic freshman season, Nick Emmanwori was awarded the honor of being selected as a Freshman All-American. Emmanwori's excellent season continues to earn him awards as he was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team by the SEC Head Coaches.

Coming out of high school, Emmanwori was not the most highly-touted prospect in the nation, but he is quickly proving he will be a star in college football. South Carolina was the only power five program to offer him, and they are already reaping the awards.

Despite being a freshman and missing a start, Emmanwori led the Gamecocks in tackles with 78. Emmanwori also led all freshmen in the nation in solo tackles with 59. 

Emmanwori's hard work in camp and practice helped him earn a spot on the roster and a starting spot, and it is clear why the coaching staff trusts Emmanwori to be one of 11 guys on the field at all times.

This is just one of many accolades Emmanwori will earn as he is shaping up to be one of the best Safeties in the SEC. Though he flew under the radar coming out of high school, Emmanwori is finally earning the recognition he deserves. 

Nearly every publication, including On3 and PFF, has named Emmanwori to their All-Freshman Defense teams. Though having the support of the media is essential, Emmanwori receiving the All-SEC Freshman honor via the head coaches shows that his talent is recognized nationally in each locker room.

