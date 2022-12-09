Mazeo Bennett Decommits From Tennessee

Mazeo Bennett is one of the most talented prospects from the Palmetto State in the 2024 class.

He has shown the ability to affect the game in a variety of ways through creating separation on passing plays, being a persistent and tenacious blocker in the run game, and displaying game-breaking ability in the return game.

Bennett is a player who attacks all of the little intricacies of the game of football with a ferocious work ethic and has been a long-time target on head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks recruiting board because of it.

Bennett, however, committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in October, not long after the team dubbed "Big Orange" defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shootout game that saw Neyland Stadium packed with Volunteer fans.

Not long afterward, the game, combined with Josh Heupel's high-flying offense, was enough to earn the commitment of Bennett.

Still, Beamer and his staff never gave up and saw their efforts in this recruitment pay off on Thursday night, as Bennett announced that he was decommitting from Tennessee and reopening his recruitment.

According to his post, the departure of Volunteers OC Alex Golesh played a role in his decomittment. In an interview with On3's director of recruiting, Chad Simmons, Bennett made it known that he would ensure his next commitment would be his last one.

"I plan on really taking my time with my commitment because I will not be decommitting again. Next school I choose will be my home, so I'm doing my due diligence."

Undoubtedly, the home-state Gamecocks are sure to play a significant factor in Bennett's recruitment moving forward.

