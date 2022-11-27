Marcus Satterfield Alters Reputation With Clemson Performance

The storylines over the few weeks regarding the Gamecocks' recent performances all follow a similar theme. A team left for dead based on preseason expectations has suddenly revived itself against the overwhelming odds their schedule presented.

One man who's been the focal point of the majority of these storylines, South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, has endured verbal denouncements from Gamecock fans and those who cover the sport for his play-calling throughout the season.

After South Carolina's offensive debacle against the Florida Gators, where the Gamecocks didn't score a single offensive point, Satterfield's future in Columbia was potentially in jeopardy.

Despite the odds against him, Satterfield went out and helped the Gamecocks score 31 or more points against two top-eight teams. Tennessee gave up their highest point total in the bowl era against the Gamecocks, and an NFL-laden Clemson defense gave up their third-highest point all season.

While you must credit the players for executing the plays laid out for them, especially quarterback Spencer Rattler for his elite play inside and outside the pocket, Satterfield deserves just as much praise for putting the offense in position to make plays happen.

There will still be questions as to why it took this offense so long to put up such prolific performances with the talent they had both accumulated in the offseason and returning from last year's squad. Still, there's no question that there are few teams in college football right now who could shut down South Carolina.

No matter what happens in the offseason with any potential roster or staff turnover, Satterfield will be this year's version of Zeb Noland and Jason Brown. It wasn't always pretty, but Satterfield played an integral role in the program, taking steps forward in their journey back to national prominence.

No one can take that away from him.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.