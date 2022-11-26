Family Defines South Carolina's Sudden Arrival

Football is a four-quarter game dominated by teams that play together. All three phases are essential, and South Carolina has stacked consecutive historical performances together.

As a massive underdog to Tennessee and Clemson, the unranked Gamecocks pulled out wins. They broke streaks and records in the process, silencing the seven-game losing streak against Clemson.

Head coach Shane Beamer has officially announced his arrival to the college football world. Some questioned whether they could salvage this season after falling to 6-4 and losing to Florida in an ugly fashion.

However, this group believes in each other and the coaching staff. Everyone remained on the same page and silenced the outside noise, which is challenging in the social media era.

Beamer came to the podium each week and told us there was respect and trust in the building. This group believes in each other no matter what, which was on full display against Clemson.

The offense, defense, and special teams all worked together in the effort. They overcame turnovers and an ugly start, complicated things they struggled with earlier this season.

It would be easy to quit after losing to schools like Missouri and Florida. No one thought they had an opportunity to beat Tennessee and Clemson, two national powers with loads of high-level talent.

South Carolina football is trending upwards and should become nationally prominent in a few days. They are fighting for a strong bowl game and much more moving forward. One thing seems sure; South Carolina football is back.

