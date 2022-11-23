WATCH: Shane Beamer Previews Clemson

Clemson poses a difficult challenge for South Carolina. Head coach Shane Beamer discussed their plan of attack and what the Gamecocks must do to walk away with a win.

The obvious formula for Clemson is to replicate what Florida and Arkansas did. They put together solid ground attacks and timely play-action pass concepts, leading to massive days for both.

Beamer said Clemson should be watching those two games to decipher what South Carolina fails at defensively. He confirmed they had taken steps to ensure those results could not be replicated.

He has an apparent admiration for this Tiger defense, one of college football's most talented and disciplined units. They have several future top-50 picks in their front seven with an opportunistic secondary.

Furthermore, quarterback DJ Uiagelelei is amidst a career year. Many speculated freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik would supplant him at some point this season, but Uiagelei has managed to hold him off.

While the Clemson offense doesn't have many world-beaters, they are talented. Everything starts with running back Will Shipley, one of the most dangerous and well-rounded backs in the country.

