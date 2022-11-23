Skip to main content

WATCH: Shane Beamer Previews Clemson

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spent time with the media detailing their upcoming game against Clemson.

Clemson poses a difficult challenge for South Carolina. Head coach Shane Beamer discussed their plan of attack and what the Gamecocks must do to walk away with a win.

The obvious formula for Clemson is to replicate what Florida and Arkansas did. They put together solid ground attacks and timely play-action pass concepts, leading to massive days for both.

Beamer said Clemson should be watching those two games to decipher what South Carolina fails at defensively. He confirmed they had taken steps to ensure those results could not be replicated.

He has an apparent admiration for this Tiger defense, one of college football's most talented and disciplined units. They have several future top-50 picks in their front seven with an opportunistic secondary.

Furthermore, quarterback DJ Uiagelelei is amidst a career year. Many speculated freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik would supplant him at some point this season, but Uiagelei has managed to hold him off.

While the Clemson offense doesn't have many world-beaters, they are talented. Everything starts with running back Will Shipley, one of the most dangerous and well-rounded backs in the country.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

KingJoseph Edwards
Recruiting

KingJoseph Edwards Combines Rare Athleticism & Size

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19468380
Football

Spencer Rattler Remaining Focused On Next Two Games

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_16879651
Football

MarShawn Lloyd's Status Remains Murky

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19426627
Football

WATCH: Shane Beamer Previews Clemson

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19470977
Football

Spencer Rattler Racks Up Awards After Career Night

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19281669
Football

Game Prep: Clemson's Offense Starts With Ground Game

By Andrew Lyon
Jaylen Bell
Recruiting

Jaylen Bell Is An Impact Play Waiting To Happen

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19421456
Football

Dabo Swinney: "They're in our way"

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19482657
Football

Deebo Samuel Dominates In Mexico City

By Evan Crowell