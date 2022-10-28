Satterfield Explains Bell's Lack Of Touches

It's been a tough go for tight end Jaheim Bell this season, a player who was so highly thought of in the preseason that he was listed by some outlets as one the best draft prospects at his position for the 2023 NFL Draft.

So far this season, Bell is averaging 1.8 receptions, 19.6 receiving yards, and 0 touchdowns per game, a shocking stat line in South Carolina's fanbase, considering the hype Bell had accumulated last season despite the Gamecocks' lackluster offense they fielded.

On Wednesday afternoon, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was asked how the Gamecocks managed to get Jaheim more involved last weekend against the Texas A&M Aggies, a game in which he recorded two receptions and two rushes for 24 collective yards. Marcus emphasized that Jaheim doing more in other areas will open more windows of opportunity for him in the passing game.

“I think he’s worked very hard... you know his skill set, he’s born with that, but what he’s doing without the ball right now is really really really good, and it’s going to be putting him in situations where he can get the ball. Not that we’re looking for the easy way out, but with a little more ease, less loopholes, less distractions or less deterrants, [we'll have less] to go through to try to get to get him the ball.”

Satterfield further explained that opposing defenses have keyed in on Jaheim due to his playmaking ability; plays that were intended for Bell haven't worked out

"I’ll put this out there, to me Jaheim is one of the most talented players in football that I’ve ever been around in my life, and if it’s up to me I’d find a way to get him the ball, but unless you just hand [him] the ball sometimes people can dictate and take that away, and you have to have timing, spacing, all that good stuff," Marcus stated. "There’s been multiple times where balls have been designed to go to him and they just haven’t gotten there, it’s not going to be let’s get Jaheim touches because that usually doesn’t work out well. If he gets it that’s great, but it doesn’t one-hundred percent go to him. So the more he can just be everywhere all over the field, and if the ball gets to him it does and if it doesn’t it doesn’t, it’s no big deal. I think more touches will come his way. So I think that his touches will grow as his responsibilities grow."

