Lembo Named A Semifinalist For Broyles Award

Through his historical references in audibles and the jokes he cracks at his press conferences with the media, South Carolina's special teams coordinator Pete Lembo is one of the most recognizable faces on the coaching staff.

It's not just his sense of humor and WWII references that's created such a buzz. Lembo is known around the sport for his systematic approach to special teams, a unit that's made a significant impact for the Gamecocks this season.

According to Football Outsiders, the Gamecocks are No. 1 in the country in special teams efficiency, which indicates how well-coached the players are under Lembo's watch.

This all led to Nov. 15th, where Lembo was one of just 50 assistant coaches at the FBS level to be nominated for the Broyles Award, one that's given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

The Broyles Foundation announced their 15 semifinalists on Monday afternoon, including Lembo amongst other prestigious coordinators.

No special teams coordinator has ever won the Broyles Award, so could Lembo make history and become the first ever to win this prestigious award?

