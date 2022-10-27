Pete Lembo Lauds Shane Beamer's Work

The college football coaching fraternity often comes under fire for multiple reasons. If fired, the buyouts that power five coaches can receive have reached unimaginable heights.

Suppose a coach dared say anything critical of college sports' current landscape. In that case, it's viewed as hypocrisy and complaining by a certain contingent of sports fans who think due to possibilities of generational wealth, coaches should rarely ever have gripes.

What gets lost in the discussion, however, is the amount of time and energy these coaches have to spend, usually over decades, to reach the highest levels in their field, to the point where only those in the coaching fraternity can genuinely understand what a coach must endure achieving success.

Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo alluded to this when he conveyed his admiration for head coach Shane Beamer. Lembo noted that these levels of program progression rarely happen this quickly.

"I’ve been doing this for thirty years and half of that time as a head coach, I think I have a little bit of perspective on this. We came in here two years ago now and this was a pretty monumental task, to rebuild this program, and this guy just led us to two marquee wins the last two weeks, and over two very established head coaches I might add, and he’s only been a head coach for a year and a half. That just doesn’t happen all the time. There’s a lot of coaches that get hired and have to rebuild programs, and sometimes year one is 2-10 or 3-9, and year two you’re still just trying to get a couple of wins and get a little bit of momentum going and trying to find anything to build off of, and here we are in the thick of things in late October."

Lembo also stated that Beamer's boundless energy is a big reason he's become a better coach.

"He’s obviously got an incredible energy level, and that is where it all starts… I mean he doesn’t even sit down anymore. If you go in his office he’s got one of those stand up desks, so he’s in here at six in the morning and he’s standing really until whenever he leaves. I’m just real impressed and proud of him, he’s just doing a fabulous job.”

