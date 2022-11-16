Pete Lembo Nominated For Broyles Award

When an inaugural coaching staff is being put together at the beginning of a head coach's tenure, there aren't many coaches who put a significant emphasis on their special teams' coordinator position.

Head coach Shane Beamer is an exception. His father, legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, taught him the importance of winning the special teams battle weekly. In fact, Beamer spent part of his time at Georgia as a special teams coordinator.

When putting together his first coaching staff, Beamer knew precisely who he wanted to fill the role: Memphis special teams coordinator Pete Lembo.

Fast forward to the present day, and Lembo oversees the most efficient special teams unit in all college football. He is now a household name in Columbia, as his group has salvaged several wins for South Carolina.

Lembo's passionate and creative approach has now garnered national attention. On Tuesday afternoon, the Broyles Award committee nominated Lembo as one of the best assistant coaches in college football. The award recognizes the top assistant in college annually.

Lembo is already in rarified air, as he's one of only two special teams coordinators to make the initial list. With the way Beamer Ball has played a role in Columbia, there's no doubt he'll have a compelling argument to win this esteemed honor.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.