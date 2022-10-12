Shane Beamer Addresses Aftermath Of Viral Moment

Head coach Shane Beamer delighted South Carolina fans following the Kentucky win, donning a pair of sunglasses in a jab at Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

During SEC Media Day, Stoops mocked a recruiting video Beamer made centered around his sunglasses. Beamer ultimately got his revenge, knocking off the No. 13 Wildcats and creating a viral moment for national fans in the locker room.

Beamer discussed the aftermath of the sequence, asserting that he has the utmost respect for Stoops and the Kentucky program. In many ways, Beamer and South Carolina are attempting to replicate Stoops' rebuild in Lexington.

He had a "great conversation with Mark before the game about that incident." It seems to be water under the bridge, and Beamer wants to put everything behind him. South Carolina has a packed SEC schedule, and outside distractions may be detrimental.

Beamer said he only spoke with the team about it once in the game's leadup. He wanted the emphasis to be on the game itself and the implications it held for the program. However, he admitted that someone talked him into taking a pair to Kroger Field just in case.

Both teams have their own challenges moving forward and will look to put the moment behind them. It made for a great storyline, but they have bigger aspirations than a backyard feud.

