Developing: Texas A&M May Start Freshman QB vs. South Carolina

Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is one of the best prospects Texas A&M has landed at the position, but the Aggies may be forced to thrust him into action earlier than expected.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports reported that there is a possibility the third Texas A&M quarterback would take the field, which would be Weigman. Starter Max Johnson is out for an extended period with a hand injury, while backup Haynes King had a noticeable limp after the Alabama game.

South Carolina hosts Texas A&M under the lights in week eight. Things are set for a 7:30 PM EST kickoff, giving the nation another long look at these squads. Both are on byes this weekend, meaning the Aggies have another few days to gain clarity on the position.

The Gamecocks faced another freshman quarterback this past weekend in Kentucky signal caller Kaiya Sheron. They made his job incredibly difficult and forced the Wildcats to become one-dimensional.

Texas A&M has skill players on the outside who can compensate for inexperience, which South Carolina must account for. However, they have a deep secondary littered with talent, meaning they should be up for the challenge.

