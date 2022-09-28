Shane Beamer Discusses Altering Practice Plans

With Hurricane Ian set to make landfall later this week, many fans planning to attend South Carolina's matchup with South Carolina State are now changing their original plans. Another person who'll have to make significant alterations to his schedule is South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer.

In his weekly Tuesday press conference, Beamer spoke about what he'll have to do in changing the practice schedule in response to the quick turnaround, and he expressed they'll have to try to fit everything into a tighter window time-wise.

"I would say last night, I knew that it was maybe a possibility, so you kinda had like [a] Plan A, [a] Plan B, and I didn't tell everybody… but I didn't know until this morning… We knew before we hit the practice field, so you certainly adjust," Beamer stated. "It's a quick turnaround; you can't do everything cause we played Saturday, we actually didn't practice on Sunday, and then Monday's our off day. So we got out there this morning and did very much our normal Tuesday practice [except] we weren't in full pads… and we threw some things out as well," Beamer explained. "Then tomorrow and the next day will be kinda a combination of what we typically do on a Thursday and a Friday, just condense it and try to get it done in two days, closer to game time. So yeah, it's unique."

When an external situation like this occurs, coaches will always look for things to use as relatable occurrences so their players don't feel as uneasy and look for ways to prepare themselves for this set of unusual circumstances. Beamer pointed to the NFL to quell these potential issues in this case.

"We told our players this morning it's very much like the NFL teams that play on Sunday and then turn right back around and play on Thursday… So we actually reached out to Miami kind of just to get an idea of what their schedule was this week… So there's no perfect plan, but we're trying to put together the best thing for our team at this moment."

