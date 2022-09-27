Clayton White's Adjustments Pay Dividends

South Carolina's defense was constantly ridiculed in the lead-up to the Charlotte game. Defensive coordinator Clayton White got flack for sloppy tackling and execution and needed to get things fixed quickly.

A poor, isolated performance happens to every team. Georgia gave up twenty-two points to Kent State this past weekend; sometimes, things happen. However, these defensive issues were becoming a serious trend.

South Carolina missed forty-four tackles against Georgia, a ghastly number that cost them several drives. Multiple defensive starts were sidelined with injuries, but that is still inexcusable.

White encouraged fans to remain calm, emphasizing that he would spend the week helping young defenders get back to the fundamentals. They came out sluggish against Charlotte, allowing two touchdowns on the opening drives, but quickly settled in.

The Gamecocks forced three turnovers, missed just five tackles, and generated swarming pressure. Their performance was night and day from the season's first three weeks, much to the fans' delight.

Predictability was an issue defensively through three games, as the Gamecocks didn't alter their looks from pre-snap to post-snap. Arkansas and Georgia configured ways to scheme easy yardage because they knew how South Carolina would align and cover specific alignments.

White went back to the tape and recognized the issue. He changed several things in their front and secondary, minor wrinkles on a handful of plays that affected the game. While the defense still has a ways to go, the initial returns were exciting.

South Carolina's defensive unit features several high-caliber talents with legitimate NFL aspirations. They had the talent to compete with almost anyone, but their execution was lacking.

The tide is beginning to turn, but now we see if they can stack consecutive weeks together. South Carolina hosts South Carolina State this weekend, another tune-up opportunity before they face an efficient, reliable Kentucky offense.

White expects several defensive playmakers to return to action between now and then, but no matter who lines up on the field, he seems confident this group can play winning football.

