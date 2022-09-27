How To Watch: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

Hurricane Ian threw a curveball at the sporting world, as several east coast teams have amended their schedule in response. South Carolina is one of those programs, as they rescheduled their contest against South Carolina State to Thursday evening.

The Gamecocks announced the move early Tuesday morning, and details about where the game will be broadcasted have now been confirmed. South Carolina will get another primetime matchup, as they will host South Carolina State under the lights on SEC Network.

The country gets another look at how the Gamecocks rebound after a brutal three-game stretch. Losses to Arkansas and Georgia hurt the Gamecocks in the eyes of the public, but they remain high on themselves internally. They must correct some simple mistakes, but everyone in the building has supreme confidence in the program's direction.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

Gameday: Thursday, September 29th, 2022.

Thursday, September 29th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

