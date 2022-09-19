Shane Beamer Talks Issues On Offense And Defense

There's no morsel of doubt right now that after watching the absolute thrashing the Gamecocks suffered at the hands of Georgia this past Saturday, there are plenty of problems that need to be corrected.

Shane Beamer's first questions on his weekly Sunday night teleconference call with the local media went straight to the elephant in the room. From a schematic and play-calling standpoint, Beamer's answer pointed to all phases of the game when asked if he was satisfied with the offense.

"I am. Every game you go back and you certainly evaluate and there’s some calls that I would like to do differently [from Saturday], some of the things I did. There’s some things that Marcus [Satterfield] would, Clayton [White] would, Pete [Lembo] would as well, and that’s after every game," Beamer expressed. "I understand the why of every call, why we’re calling it, and I’m involved in meetings during the week [in] all three phases, offense, defense and special teams, and know what the game plan is and what we’re trying to get done. So we could certainly always be better, we’re certainly always trying to put our guys in position to make plays, but overall it is what it is. It’s not good enough, but [I] know we’ll be better."

The next reporter understandably wanted to follow up on the previous question and inquired about the coaches' performance and how they could try and improve things in the future. Beamer at first pointed out the players have to execute when the opportunities present themselves in a football game.

“We continue to emphasize it, and continue to practice really well. I mean ultimately we put guys in positions to make plays, and guys gotta make plays, and there were a lot of plays out there to be made [Saturday]."

Of course, coach Beamer wanted to make it abundantly clear that it wasn't all on the players as it's up to the coaches to get them ready for those big moments under the lights.

"Before anybody says ‘that Shane is saying the players gotta play better’, we gotta coach better and put our guys in position to make plays. That’s not what I’m saying at all, but we gotta continue to emphasize it in meetings during the week, preparation going into games with the way that we prepare, which makes it easier on Saturdays... I’ve been pleased with the way we have practiced, but we certainly gotta be better because it hasn’t been good enough yet.

