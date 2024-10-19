Spencer Rattler Weighs In on South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Matchup
As the South Carolina Gamecocks dominated their matchup, leading 32-3 at halftime, former quarterback Spencer Rattler expressed his excitement on social media. He tweeted with two covered-eye emojis and the hashtag #GoCox, showing his unwavering support for his former team.
Rattler’s connection to the Gamecocks has only deepened since transferring from Oklahoma, a move that marked a pivotal chapter in his career. After entering the 2021 season as a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Rattler faced ups and downs at Oklahoma, including a notable benching during the pivotal Texas game. His transfer to South Carolina allowed him to rebuild his confidence under head coach Shane Beamer, who previously coached him at Oklahoma.
During his time with the Gamecocks, Rattler made a significant impact, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022, and achieving notable victories, including record-breaking performances against top-ranked teams. He later declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, finishing with impressive career stats that placed him among the all-time leaders in both passing yards and touchdowns.
In addition to Rattler’s enthusiastic tweet, Bleacher Report also acknowledged the Gamecocks' performance, emphasizing the excitement surrounding Rattler's connection to the team.
As South Carolina showcases its dominance on the field, Rattler’s ongoing support serves as a powerful reminder of the impact he has made on the program. His journey from a highly touted college star to an NFL quarterback continues to inspire fans and future Gamecocks alike, underscoring the values of perseverance and loyalty.
