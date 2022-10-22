Texas A&M Defensive Players To Watch

While the Texas A&M offense has dealt with inconsistencies, their defense has been a supporting anchor. All good offenses need defenses that provide cushion, and that's what the Aggies have.

They allow 19.2 points per game, one of the best marks in college football. They have looked vulnerable against SEC competition, allowing 33 points in their two in-conference outings.

Nonetheless, they have several impressive players that pose matchup problems for South Carolina. Fans should familiarize themselves with these names, as they could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Walter Nolen, DT

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen was one of the prized gems in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Every major program sought his services, but ultimately Texas A&M gave the best pitch.

True freshmen hardly ever make an impact on the interior. It's one of the most challenging positions in sports, as you are an eighteen-year-old battling grown men every snap.

However, Nolen has taken the challenge in stride. He was an impressive pass rusher coming out of high school, which has translated. Nolen has taken steps as a player, as he's been passable in run defense, allowing him to stay on the field for three downs.

Jaylon Jones, CB

Texas A&M has a young, talented secondary, and their most consistent defensive back has been corner Jaylon Jones. He has played significant snaps for three seasons, and his efforts are cultivating in national recognition.

Jones has an ideal physical profile at 6-2 and 205 lbs. He's big enough to play wide receivers tight in man and displays an innate ability to pace himself. Wideouts rarely speed him up, as he remains patient as the route develops.

He's also a sure tackler that makes a difference in run support. Jones will make an impact on Saturday, but it's up to quarterback Spencer Rattler to ensure he doesn't alter the game's outcome.

Jardin Gilbert, S

Safety Jardin Gilbert is another young defensive back making plays. This is his first season as a starter, and he hasn't disappointed. Gilbert has logged 41 tackles and two interceptions, both tops on the team.

Gilbert spent the 2021 season developing and eventually carved out a role down the stretch. He was a highly regarded recruit out of high school, and his work ethic has allowed him to see the field early.

He's all over the field for the Aggies; the Gamecocks can scheme away from him, but he will find ways to impact the game. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield prefers to keep safeties away from the play until it's too late, but Gilbert poses a difficult challenge.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.