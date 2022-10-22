Texas A&M Offensive Players To Watch

Head coach Jimbo Fisher is praised for his recruiting success, and his abilities are saving A&M's season. While Fisher holds responsibility for the Aggies' lapses, his young players are making plays.

Texas A&M's offense has been up and down this year. At times they appear impressive but falter for quarters on end. South Carolina matches up well with them defensively, but the Aggies' talent may compensate for their deficiencies.

The Gamecocks need to hold these players in check if they hope to knock off the Aggies in primetime. While the offensive scheme isn't overly impressive, the collective talent is.

Evan Stewart, WR

Texas A&M's offense starts with wide receiver Evan Stewart. He has assumed the No. 1 responsibility and often draws the most demanding assignment. Texas A&M has a lot of faith in Stewart, and rightfully so.

Stewart is a technician who can win at all three levels. Many true freshmen who see playing time are one-trick ponies that can run fast; Stewart consistently wins and makes tough plays in traffic.

South Carolina plays a style of football that matches up well against Stewart. They run a lot of Cover-1, meaning an elite man corner must guard Stewart. Fortunately, they have that in corner Cam Smith, one of college football's most fluid defensive backs.

Devon Achane, RB

Running back Devon Achane has been making plays for several seasons. He has tallied 625 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on the season, both team-highs for Texas A&M.

Achane can win in various ways. A&M likes to get the ball in space, using screen passes and swing routes with downfield blocking to let him work. However, he can line up and grind tough yards between the tackles.

Eye discipline will be critical for the Gamecocks. Achane has a unique ability to leverage his body while reading his keys before cutting off the backside for massive gains.

Moose Muhammad III, WR

Wide receiver Ainias Smith was the top target for the Aggies at the beginning of the season. Unfortunately, Smith was lost for the season when he suffered a leg injury against Arkansas.

Therefore, several wideouts have had to step up in his absence. Wide receiver Moose Muhammad is one of those players. Muhammad has caught twelve passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games.

Muhammad is a silky smooth route runner that is a dangerous downfield threat. His ball-tracking ability means the play isn't over until the pass falls incomplete, and he has made several jaw-dropping plays already this season.

