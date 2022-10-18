Texas A&M Youngsters Could Change The Game

South Carolina faces many talented teams, as evidenced by some of the beatdowns they've accrued. However, they haven't encountered any young talent that resembles what Texas A&M has.

The Aggies signed twenty-nine players in the 2022 cycle. Many were touted among the best at their position, and all have supreme upsides. Here is a list of true freshmen that may see action against the Gamecocks.

Conner Weigman, QB

Evan Stewart, WR

Chris Marshall, WR

Walter Nolen, DT

LT Overton, EDGE

Shemar Stewart, EDGE

Denver Harris, CB

Some of these players have made a tremendous impact already. Wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive tackle Walter Nolan are two of the better players on the roster, period.

There are a lot of variabilities that accompany young players. Their high moments are unforgettable, but their lows can cost you games. Texas A&M decided to put all their eggs in their youth's basket; in certain games, they will appear intelligent, while in others, they will seem naive.

What Can South Carolina Do?

South Carolina's best chance to throw these young players off their game is to get into their head space. The Gamecocks have a veteran-savvy team that understands how to come away with SEC wins.

These freshmen hear everything on social media. They understand the adoration being poured onto them, but they also know that head coach Jimbo Fisher is under fire.

That's a lot to handle as an eighteen-year-old. They are responsible for ensuring Fisher looks competent, and if they don't pull through, there are some serious conversations in College Station.

The magnitude of the game amplifies the stakes. It's a primetime spot between two teams vying for ranked bids; they are moving in opposite trajectories, as South Carolina is on a two-game win streak while A&M is coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Alabama.

The past few weeks have shown us these Aggie freshmen can play with anyone. Many don't look intimidated by the moment and look better than their older competition. However, they have proved they can be bested, which comes down to the mental game.

