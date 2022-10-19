Evan Stewart: Priority No. 1 For Gamecock Defense

Texas A&M needed someone to step up and make a name for themselves on the boundary. They lost top wideout Ainias Smith for the season, and running back Devon Achane can't shoulder the entire burden.

Enter freshman receiver Evan Stewart, a Texas native who dominated recruiting circuits for several seasons. Stewart was one of the most coveted recruits in the 2022 cycle, ultimately signing with the Aggies to complete their historic recruiting class.

Stewart has compiled an impressive freshman season thus far. He's totaled twenty-six catches for 303 yards, adding a touchdown. Head coach Jimbo Fisher regularly marvels at how unique Stewart is at such a young age.

"He works. He gets coached. He plays hard. He makes mistakes just like any freshman. He'll do it. But 'Yes sir,' moves on, takes his coaching, and goes to the next play. Great with the ball in his hand. Can get the deep ball, can do all the things you've got to do, but what got me the most was his ability to be coached and have a high character and have an urgency to be great quickly and push."

He made a national name against Alabama, making several highlight catches and willing the Aggies to a close finish. South Carolina must contain him if they hope to limit the A&M offense.

Fluid

Stewart looks like a seasoned veteran. He gets out of his brakes well, sets up defensive backs, and displays an innate understanding of body leverage. When he runs, he does so in steady strides that eat up the turf.

Defensive backs can never throw Stewart off, primarily because he's watching them. His movements are so natural that corners struggle to anticipate his next move, making releases and cuts easy.

The goal of a wide receiver on any given snap is to ensure the defensive back doesn't know what you are doing. Stewart makes all his routes look the same, leading to explosive plays because of poor positioning from the defender.

Strong Catch Point Skills

Getting open is crucial, but it won't do you good if you can't catch. Stewart makes contested plays look routine, and his ball skills play a large part in that. Many assume that ball skills just mean pulling the ball in; several other components make someone stand out at the catch point.

Stewart does an excellent job of leveraging the corner inside before snapping back out and catching the ball with his hands. His positioning forces defenders to the opposite side of the ball, and he has an innate ability to track it through the air.

His ability to work off back-shoulder caused A&M to lose the game against Alabama. They felt so comfortable that he could win to the boundary that they called a dig with one play left. While it was an ill-advised play call, it illustrates their confidence in him.

Ready For The Spotlight

Many freshmen may be intimidated by the bright lights on Saturday. The odds are stacked against Texas A&M, as they are on the road in a primetime spot. Furthermore, national pundits are calling for Fisher's job, which they know.

Stewart is more than prepared. He's been in the spotlight since he was sixteen-years-old, and was chased after by every major program. His social media presence alone has hardened him to the outside noise, which will be a benefit when playing in Saturday's atmosphere.

If he fails to execute, it won't be because he's intimidated. Few things can force Stewart off his game, which is a rare trait for a true freshman making one of his first starts in primetime.

