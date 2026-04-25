South Carolina DB Brandon Cisse is the first Gamecock to come off the board after being selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The first Gamecock comes off the board as the Green Bay Packers select South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cisse spent one season in Columbia after transferring from NC State. He made an impression the minute he stepped on campus earning Newcomer of the Spring honors for the defense and co-Newcomer of the Spring accolades for special teams and ultimately the starting outside corner job.

This past season, Cisse started all 12 games for the Gamecocks in Clayton White's defense. He posted 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception.

The 6-foot and 189 pound Cisse brings elite athleticism to the position. One NFL draft analyst says the upside is there, but he will need refinement at the next level.

"He’s scheme-versatile in coverage and is an A-rated run supporter. Work ethic and athletic testing will work in his favor. However, a lack of instincts and break anticipation could cost him in coverage against quality route runners. His press will become a more effective weapon with technical work and his route recognition should improve with more reps," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said.

Gamecocks in the NFL

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Defensive back Jalon Kilgroe, defensive tackle Nick Barrett, and running back Rahsul Faison are expected to hear their names called at some point during this weekend's draft. Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for updated draft news.