Four South Carolina Gamecocks Are Set to Participate at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

The next big event of the NFL offseason is almost here as the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin on Feb 23 and run through Mar 1. South Carolina will have four players participate in this year's combine. Here's a quick look at those players and how you can watch.

The NFL Scouting Combine is the first big event of the offseason as coaches and executives across the league get together to evaulate that year's talent. Fans can stream each day of the event live on the NFL Network and NFL+.

Who to Watch Out For

Brandon Cisse transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2025 offseason and offered a steady presence for the Gamecocks all year on the outside. The 6-foot and 196 pound corner offers a lot of athleticism and upside, which teams may be enamored with as Cisse is routinely mocked in the first two rounds. NFL Network's Lance Zierlein says Cisse is a scheme versatile defender who is an A+ run defender.

Jalon Kilgore has been a routine starter for South Carolina since arriving in 2023. He is a player that can line up at multiple spots in the defensive backfield, but should find his home at safety or nickel in the NFL. Kilgore is someone who can make plays on the ball in the air and attack downhill in the run game.

Nick Barrett was a rotational defensive lineman for much of his career in Columbia before becoming a full time starter in 2025. At 6-foot-3 and 322 pounds, Barrett is a space eater in the middle of the defensive line.

Rahsul Faison is an elusive receiving back and can find success in that role as a change of pace back in the NFL. In his lone season with the Gamecocks, Faison carried the ball 96 times for 470 yards and three touchdowns. Faison ranked second on the team in all three categories. As a receiving back, he added 19 pass receptions for 118 yards and no touchdowns.

