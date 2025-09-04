Three South Carolina Gamecocks Who Could Have a Big Game Against SC State
The South Carolina Gamecocks are only two days away from hosting their first home game of 2025 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. After a big win against Virginia Tech, the Gamecocks look to produce a dominant performance before they host their first SEC game the following week against Vanderbilt.
If the Gamecocks are looking to build a sustainable push to the playoffs, they’ll need some help from other players outside of their stars, such as LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Dylan Stewart. Here are some names who need to get involved in the game plan this weekend.
-Michael Smith, TE: While Sellers did play well, there was much to be desired in terms of getting the passing game going. One player this season who can be a major factor in the Gamecock air-attack is 6-foot-6, 248-pound tight end Michael Smith. Last week, Smith only had one reception for seven yards. Being such a massive target, the Savannah, GA product has the capability to be too big for linebackers to defend and too strong for safeties to contest. If Sellers is able to get going with Smith on Saturday, it could be the beginning of a chemistry that propels the Gamecocks throughout the rest of the season.
-Rahsul Faison, RB: Throughout the offseason, and even the beginning of the regular season, grad transfer Rahsul Faison faced a lot of questions about whether or not he would even be eligible to play in 2025. Being granted eligibility just days before their first game, it was tough to get Faison integrated in the game plan. Despite the lack of time to prepare, the Utah State transfer had one of the biggest plays of the game, as he took the Gamecocks from 2nd & 33 to 3rd & 3 with a 30-yard game that helped set them up for a field goal. If the Gamecocks can get the ground game going and get Faison his touches, he could have a major game and become a true weapon for the Gamecocks.
-Bryan Thomas Jr, EDGE: Despite not producing massive sack numbers as a team, the Gamecocks were able to create havoc up front, which helped them keep the Hokies out of the endzone. However, they certainly will need support in tallying sacks on the season going forward, especially when they get into their SEC schedule. Bryan Thomas Jr. is a prime contender to be one of the supporting sack artists for the Gamecocks. While he had several pressures last week, his efforts never materialized into a sack. If he is able to get to the quarterback early, it will open up opportunities for his fellow front seven to make plays, which will be an essential ingredient in their recipe for success on the season.
The Gamecocks are scheduled to kick off against the Bulldogs on Saturday at 7 PM ET.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: