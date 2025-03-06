Top 5 Biggest Recruiting Wins in South Carolina History
Recruiting is crucial for the success of a football program, and South Carolina has celebrated some significant victories over the years. The following five recruits have made a lasting impact on the Gamecocks, helping elevate the program and leaving a memorable legacy in both college football and the NFL.
No. 5: Dylan Stewart - 5-Star EDGE
The commitment of rising sophomore Dylan Stewart marked a turning point for South Carolina. In a fiercely competitive recruitment against Ohio State, Miami, Georgia, and Maryland, Stewart decided to join the Gamecocks. His influence as a freshman was immediate, earning him recognition as one of the top young talents in the nation. Ranked No. 2 nationally, Stewart's blend of size, speed, and technique has made him a highly discussed prospect, with NFL scouts eyeing him as a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. Alongside Kyle Kennard, Stewart has emerged as a game-changer for the program, and his future looks incredibly promising.
No. 4: Alshon Jeffery - 4-Star WR
Alshon Jeffery's recruitment saga is one of the most captivating in Gamecock history. Initially committed to SoCal under Lane Kiffin, Jeffery was nearly swayed to head west. However, a pivotal phone call from Shane Beamer (then an assistant coach) changed the course of his decision, leading him to commit to South Carolina. Jeffery went on to become one of the finest wide receivers to don the Gamecock uniform. A First-Team All-American in college, he was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft, where he developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver, a Super Bowl champion, and a significant presence in the NFL for many years. His influence on South Carolina’s program is immeasurable.
No. 3: Stephon Gilmore - 5-Star CB
Stephon Gilmore was a recruiting triumph that reshaped South Carolina's defense. At the time, he was ranked as the nation's third-best safety and chose the Gamecocks over powerhouse programs like Clemson, Alabama, and Tennessee. He quickly established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the country and the NFL.
No. 2: Marcus Lattimore - 5-Star RB
Few players in South Carolina’s history have forged as deep an emotional bond with the fanbase as Marcus Lattimore. As the top running back in the nation and the No. 10 overall player, Lattimore chose to remain in his home state and play for the Gamecocks. Despite battling career-threatening injuries, he was one of the most electrifying athletes in college football during his time in Columbia. He earned Second-Team All-American honors, was named a First-Team All-SEC selection, and even garnered Heisman votes. Lattimore's legacy endures, not only through his on-field achievements but also in the inspiration he provided to the Gamecock nation.
No. 1: Jadeveon Clowney - 5-Star DE
The top position on this list is a clear choice. Jadeveon Clowney is frequently hailed as the greatest recruit in the annals of high school football rankings. His decision to commit to South Carolina was a significant victory, as he opted for the Gamecocks over in-state rival Clemson and powerhouse Alabama. Clowney emerged as a once-in-a-generation talent, recognized for his game-changing plays and impactful performances. From his legendary hit on Michigan's Vincent Smith to his dominant showings against SEC heavyweights, Clowney became a legend in Columbia. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and is a 3× Pro Bowler and All-Pro, solidifying his status not only as one of South Carolina's greatest recruiting successes but also as one of the most formidable players in football history.
Honorable Mentions:
QB LaNorris Sellers
QB Stephen Garcia
RB Mike Davis
** Note: This list does not include transfers.**
