Two South Carolina Gamecocks Mentioned on College Football "Freak List"
With a combination of high-level recruiting and player development, it’s no surprise that the South Carolina Gamecocks are churning out some of the most talented players the sport has to offer. After a 9-4 season, coach Shane Beamer is confident that his team has the necessary assets to compete for a championship.
In an article from The Athletic, two Gamecocks were listed on their “Freak List.” The intent of the article is not to highlight just those who are considered to be the best players in the country, but the most unique players based on a combination of size, speed, and strength.
The first Gamecock on the list is WR Nyck Harbor. The junior receiver is poised to be the go-to playmaker for the Gamecocks in 2025. Known for his track speed, Harbor impressively blends his elite with a monstrous 6-foot-5, 240 pound frame that makes him a nightmare for defenders. Bruce Feldman, the author of the list, had the following to say regarding his selection of Harbor.
“He has a rare combination of size and sprinter speed. Harbor is bigger than many college defensive ends but is faster than almost every receiver in college football. He topped out at 23.6 mph on the GPS.”
To no one’s surprise, QB LaNorris Sellers was the other Gamecock on the list. A redshirt sophomore, Sellers made the impressive jump from relatively unknown player to 2026 NFL Draft first round lock. Feldman was also impressed with his frame, stating “At 6-3, 245 pounds, Sellers measured in with just seven percent body fat this offseason. He squatted 555 pounds and hit 22 mph on the GPS. And his coaches say he’s just scratching the surface of how good he can be.”
While their athletic prowess should be highlighted, it’s also important to note how important their performance on the field is tied to how successful they will be as a team. With last year’s leading receiver, Josh Simon no longer on the roster, it’s paramount that these two develop a chemistry that leads to them being a force on the field. With Harbor focusing only on football and leaving his track career in the past, don’t be surprised if his increased focus leads him to being Sellers’ go-to weapon this season.
The duo is set to make their 2025 debut on Sunday, August 31 against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
