Former College Football Head Coach Joining South Carolina Gamecocks Staff
Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has joined South Carolina's coaching staff.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the verge of kicking off their 2025 college football season, but they aren't done making additions to the coaching staff. Over the weekend, it was reported that former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is joining South Carolina's staff on the defensive side of the ball.
Most staffs are finalized earlier in the offseason, but if a program has the opportunity to add a former head coach to the bunch, it's likely not a bad idea. Collins earned his first defensive coordinator job back in 2010 with FIU. After one season, he then became the co-defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. Collins then made the switch to Florida in 2015, was the head coach at Temple from 2017-2018 and then landed the head coaching job at Georgia Tech in 2019.
Not only does Collins have experience coaching college football but he has a good amount of experience coaching in the SEC as well. The Gamecocks are hoping to replace a large amount of production they lost on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and Collins might be able to help ensure there isn't a drop off.
South Carolina will kick their season off against Virginia Tech in Atlanta, GA this year. Head coach Shane Beamer has a lengthy history with Virginia Tech as he played there, coached there and his father Frank held the head coaching job for many years.
