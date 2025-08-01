South Carolina RB, Rashul Faison Granted Waiver to Practice Per Reports
According to a report from the Post and Courier, South Carolina Gamecocks running back, Rashul Faison has been granted a waiver to practice for the Gamecocks this fall camp.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were in need of an addition to the running back room this offseason with the exiting of Raheim Sanders by way of the NFL. So, as most college football programs do these days, they took to the portal for a veteran prescence in the room and found Utah State transfer Rashul Faison.
However, the NCAA denied Faison's waiver for an additional year of eligibility this offseason, forcing Faison into an appeal process. That process received an update Friday as the NCAA has reportedly granted Faison a waiver to practice, as reported by The Post and Courier.
There's still yet to be a full decision made on whether or not Faison will be able to play this season for the Gamecocks.
It is worth noting that the NCAA has had their hands full as they just recently came to a settlement for the House vs NCAA lawsuit. However, they have also provided multiple decisions on other athletes requesting for an extra year of eligibility. Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler was denied, Tennessee's Alberto Osuna was denied, and Georgia's Dylan Goldstein was also denied his request. These have all happened since South Carolina filed their request for Faison.
Perhaps it's a good thing that the NCAA is taking their time, as it might mean they are heavily considering approving Faison's request for an extra year. But the bottom line is a decision should have likely been made, and it's unfortunate that Faison has had to wait as long as they have.
