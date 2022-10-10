Nick Emmanwori Named A Midseason Freshman All-American

Fans are enamored with what's next. There is an argument that fans lose interest in players the longer they are on their team. True freshmen typically grab headlines, and safety Nick Emmanwori has played a significant role.

Emmanwori was an unheralded recruit out of high school; in fact, South Carolina was his only Power-5 offer. However, head coach Shane Beamer knew he had an immediate impact player.

On3 released their midseason freshman All-American teams, and Emmanwori made the team. He was the second safety alongside Georgia standout Malaki Starks. Starks was one of the premier recruits in the 2022 cycle, underscoring Emmanwori's impressive feat.

Emmanwori has tallied thirty-seven tackles and a pass deflection to date. He played every defensive snap against Kentucky, one of three starters to do that. He has replaced all-conference safety RJ Roderick, who has dealt with lingering injuries.

Beamer specializes in finding hidden gems on the trail. He's attempting to recruit big-name prospects, and success stories like Emmanwori enhance his pitch on the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks are targeting several premier defensive backs in the 2023 class and may sway their opinion with a few more standout games from this young defensive back.

