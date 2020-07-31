University of South Carolina Releases 2020 Football Media Guide
Chaunte'l Powell
The University of South Carolina released its 2020 football media guide ahead of the condensed schedule.
There were a few things worth noting in this year's guide, including scheduling.
The 2020 guide was published before the SEC announcement of the 10-game conference-only schedule, so this year's schedule notes are not entirely accurate. The media guide also included future match ups for Gamecock fans to make note of.
SEC Rotation
2021 vs Auburn
2022 at Arkansas
2023 vs Mississippi State
2024 at Alabama
2025 vs Ole Miss
Non-Conference
2021-Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois, Sept. 11 at East Carolina, Oct. 2 Troy, Nov. 27 Clemson
2022-Sept. 3 Georgia State, Sept. 24 Charlotte, Nov. 26 at Clemson
2021-3 Sept. 2 N. Carolina (Charlotte), Sept. 9 Furman, Nov. 4 Liberty, Nov. 25 Clemson
2024- Aug. 31 Old Dominion, Sept. 21 Akron, Nov. 30 at Clemson
2025- Sept. 20 at Appalachian State, Nov. 29 Clemson
2026- Sept. 5 Miami (Fla.) Nov. 28 at Clemson
2027- Sept. 11 at Miami (Fla.), Nov. 27 Clemson, TBA Appalachian State
In terms of the roster construction, sophomore Elisha Brooks is listed as a walk-on wide receiver. The Phoenix, Ariz. native is a member of the Gamecocks track and field team and did not play football last season.
The full media guide can be found through the link below.
https://gamecocksonline.com/sports/2020/7/30/football-media-guides.aspx