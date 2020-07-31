University of South Carolina Releases 2020 Football Media Guide

The University of South Carolina released its 2020 football media guide ahead of the condensed schedule.

There were a few things worth noting in this year's guide, including scheduling.

The 2020 guide was published before the SEC announcement of the 10-game conference-only schedule, so this year's schedule notes are not entirely accurate. The media guide also included future match ups for Gamecock fans to make note of.

SEC Rotation

2021 vs Auburn

2022 at Arkansas

2023 vs Mississippi State

2024 at Alabama

2025 vs Ole Miss

Non-Conference

2021-Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois, Sept. 11 at East Carolina, Oct. 2 Troy, Nov. 27 Clemson

2022-Sept. 3 Georgia State, Sept. 24 Charlotte, Nov. 26 at Clemson

2021-3 Sept. 2 N. Carolina (Charlotte), Sept. 9 Furman, Nov. 4 Liberty, Nov. 25 Clemson

2024- Aug. 31 Old Dominion, Sept. 21 Akron, Nov. 30 at Clemson

2025- Sept. 20 at Appalachian State, Nov. 29 Clemson

2026- Sept. 5 Miami (Fla.) Nov. 28 at Clemson

2027- Sept. 11 at Miami (Fla.), Nov. 27 Clemson, TBA Appalachian State

In terms of the roster construction, sophomore Elisha Brooks is listed as a walk-on wide receiver. The Phoenix, Ariz. native is a member of the Gamecocks track and field team and did not play football last season.

The full media guide can be found through the link below.

https://gamecocksonline.com/sports/2020/7/30/football-media-guides.aspx