University of South Carolina Releases 2020 Football Media Guide

Chaunte'l Powell

The University of South Carolina released its 2020 football media guide ahead of the condensed schedule. 

There were a few things worth noting in this year's guide, including scheduling. 

The 2020 guide was published before the SEC announcement of the 10-game conference-only schedule, so this year's schedule notes are not entirely accurate. The media guide also included future match ups for Gamecock fans to make note of. 

SEC Rotation

2021 vs Auburn 

2022 at Arkansas 

2023 vs Mississippi State

2024 at Alabama 

2025 vs Ole Miss 

Non-Conference 

2021-Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois, Sept. 11 at East Carolina, Oct. 2 Troy, Nov. 27 Clemson 

2022-Sept. 3 Georgia State, Sept. 24 Charlotte, Nov. 26 at Clemson

2021-3 Sept. 2 N. Carolina (Charlotte), Sept. 9 Furman, Nov. 4 Liberty, Nov. 25 Clemson 

2024- Aug. 31 Old Dominion, Sept. 21 Akron, Nov. 30 at Clemson 

2025- Sept. 20 at Appalachian State, Nov. 29 Clemson 

2026- Sept. 5 Miami (Fla.) Nov. 28 at Clemson 

2027- Sept. 11 at Miami (Fla.), Nov. 27 Clemson, TBA Appalachian State 

In terms of the roster construction, sophomore Elisha Brooks is listed as a walk-on wide receiver. The Phoenix, Ariz. native is a member of the Gamecocks track and field team and did not play football last season. 

The full media guide can be found through the link below.

https://gamecocksonline.com/sports/2020/7/30/football-media-guides.aspx

