Muschamp Says Gamecocks Addressing An Offensive Weakness

Chaunte'l Powell

While he's seen progress from his offense South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that there is still work to be done, particularly in the red zone. 

Tuesday the Gamecocks hit the field in pads for the second time since fall camp began and after Muschamp gave his assessment of what he saw. 

"It was sloppy today for me," Muschamp said. "We want to be a violent but composed team and we didn't show our composure today at some times and we have to handle that. We've got to be a more disciplined team. We had a tipped ball that caused an interception. We lined up offsides on defense on a critical third down stop. Just some things that we certainly need to correct and we will."

At the beginning of spring practice, Muschamp mapped out several analytic driven goals for the Gamecocks and red zone offense was among them. Tuesday Muschamp said now is time to develop habits to rectify the issue. 

"We had some sloppy penalties and things today that we've got to eliminate in order to get where we want to get and win a championship," continued Coach Muschamp. "But (there were) a lot of teachable moments. We'll look at the film tonight and tomorrow and continue to improve."

Overall, the work in that regard was productive according to Muschamp. 

"We had some good 'move the ball' work and we ended in the red zone, which is something offensively we were less than 50 percent scoring touchdowns last year," he said. "We had some really good situational work down there."

The Gamecocks will work in the weight room and watch film on Wednesday before returning to the practice fields on Thursday.

Football

