Mike Bobo Outlines What He Wants Gamecocks' Offensive Identity To Be

Fans are still waiting to see what the South Carolina offense will look like under offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, but Bobo has said what he wants to see on the field is starting to take shape.

He’s been consistent since the spring in saying the Gamecocks will have a balanced attack and Friday he said what he wants the identity of the team to be as they get into a grueling all-SEC schedule.

“Best chance to be successful is not turning the ball over and taking care of the ball and everybody touches that ball on gameday, but I want to be a physical football team. I want to play physical,” he said. “Sometimes when you hear that word you know you think all that means ground and pound, but you can be physical in how you attack teams.”

He added that he wants the Gamecocks to be just as strong mentally as the schedule and the circumstances in which they are playing this year are more challenging than years past.

“And then we talk about toughness all the time offensively, not just physical toughness, but mental toughness,” he said. “Being able to continue to do the right thing throughout a tough practice. When it's 100 degrees out there in this humidity here in Columbia. It’s probably the hottest place I've ever been and I grew up in South Georgia. I mean it's extremely hot and humid here and I think that's an advantage for something we talk about. We gotta be able to push through. Hell everybody's tired out there, but how tough we gonna be mentally?”

Bobo added that with COVID-19 still in play, results from testing will in a way dictate his gameplans from week to week.

“Schematically, I think that's gonna be dictated on our personnel that's available that week and who we’re playing,” he said. “That's going to change a lot this year because of what we're dealing with guys that could test positive for the COVID and who have they been in contact with, who might be out that week. So we're gonna have to adapt more as a coach than we ever have.”