Will Muschamp Pleased With Offensive Progress So Far

The South Carolina football team returned to the practice fields Wednesday morning for their second practice of the preseason camp. The team was again dressed in helmets and shorts on another warm and humid day in Columbia.

"Installation-wise, like I said before, we're further ahead than we've ever been because of the time we were allowed with our players in July and August," head coach Will Muschamp said after the workout. "I saw a lot of retention today from day one. I saw a lot of corrections that had been made.

"I'm really pleased with the explosive plays offensively today," continued Muschamp. "We had a lot of what we would call 'deny the ball' third-down defense and when there was a lot of man coverage and (the offense) won in man coverage, and that was very pleasing to see. The receivers hit a bunch of big plays today. It's great for the offense, but defensively we've got to eliminate that, but we have been good at getting our hands on the ball and being disruptive on the ball as far as turnovers are concerned in the last two days. But what I really took from today was the explosive plays, which was very pleasing to see. You have to win in one-on-one coverage in this league and that's the number one quality they look for in the NFL. In our league, you're going to face a lot of man coverage and you've got to win one-on-one. I saw that today for the first time in a while across the board at the receiver position."

A pair of roster moves were announced on Wednesday. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tyquan Johnson is no longer with the team, while true freshman Carson Galloway has joined the squad. Galloway is a 6-1, 198-pound freshman deep snapper from Piedmont, S.C., who played his high school ball at Wren. He will wear number 49.

"Tyquan and I got together and we both felt like it was in his best interest to get a fresh start," said Coach Muschamp

The Gamecocks will spend Thursday in the weight room and in the film room before returning to the practice fields on Friday morning in shells.