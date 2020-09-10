Gamecocks Gearing Up For Physical Third Scrimmage

The South Carolina football team held it's 16th practice of the fall preseason camp on Thursday morning.

"We got a lot accomplished," said head coach Will Muschamp following the workout. "We worked on a lot of protections and pressures in 'loose down' situations, one-minute, third-down, a lot of 'move the ball,' a lot of situational things that came up. We used crowd noise, which we've used the previous two days. It's good for our guys to continue to work with crowd noise going on. I don't know how it's going to be as far as stadiums are concerned. I'm sure on the road there will be some crowd noise pumped in for our offense until the center puts his hand on the ball when you're supposed to turn it off. I thought we had a decent work day," continued Coach Muschamp. "A big day Saturday - a big evaluation day on Saturday."

When asked what he would be looking for on Saturday when the team is back in Williams-Brice Stadium, Muschamp was quick to respond. "Improvement."

"Improvement across the ball," said the Carolina head coach. "I told the guys improvement individually and then collectively as a team. We've got to continue to improve and get better. I told the guys at this point in camp and I think I've said it before - you either are making progress or excuses. You are either getting better or there's a reason why you're not and normally you look in a mirror when that happens."

Muschamp noted that Saturday's scrimmage will not be like the first two.

"There will be some thud involved and some live scrimmage tackling involved, but not as much as the first two (scrimmages). The first two were all live," noted Muschamp. "We need to make sure we hit some situations with our team. But there will be a lot of 'move the ball' with our coaches off the field. We'll treat it as another game day opportunity with a kickoff at noon."