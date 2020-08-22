SI.com
Gamecocks Continue To Show Progress During Weekend Practice

University of South Carolina Athletics

The South Carolina football team returned to the outdoor practice fields Saturday, working out from about 11 am until 1 pm. The team was dressed in shells for its fourth official practice of the fall camp.

"We got a lot of scrimmage snaps with the coaches getting off the field for day four," said head coach Will Muschamp following the work out. "There are a lot of things to correct - we were a little sloppy at times. Again, we're much further along than we've ever been at this point from a scheme standpoint. But there were some real good things as well. So we'll continue to let the players play, get (the coaches) off the field and continue to progress the team."

The defense was able to create some turnovers on Saturday. 

"Yeah, we did (create turnovers)," said Coach Muschamp. "Yesterday there were a lot of explosive plays offensively. It was good the defense responded today. We had some critical turnovers on some critical downs. We've got to continue to do that." z

The Gamecocks will take Sunday off before putting on full pads for the first time on Monday.

Crowe to Make MLB Debut Saturday Night with the Nationals

University of South Carolina alum Wil Crowe has been called up by the Washington Nationals and will get to start Saturday night.

University of South Carolina Athletics

A'ja Wilson Shows The Range And The Dance Moves

https://twitter.com/LVAces/status/1296958066471075840?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's Friday Practice Featured Shells

The Gamecocks are working their way back to full pads. Head coach Will Muschamp said he likes the physicality he saw on Friday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

SEC Expands Health Measures

https://twitter.com/SEC/status/1296826308010348545?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Prospect Goes With Ole Miss

https://twitter.com/Deecoldesstt5/status/1296832969957617671?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

A Closer Look At South Carolina's New Five-Star Commit Gunner Stockton

Sports Illustrated's Edwin Weathersby II takes a closer look at what five-star QB commit Gunner Stockton will bring to the Gamecocks in 2022.

SI Staff Report

Five-Star QB Commits to South Carolina

https://twitter.com/GunnerStockton/status/1296578545381191680?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Fall Sports Reduced Seating Capacity Plan Approved

All University of South Carolina Athletics fall sports home events will be allowed to have spectators in a reduced seating capacity.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Freshman RB MarShawn Lloyd Out For Season

Will Muschamp announced Thursday that the freshman suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecock Prospect To Make Decision Friday

https://twitter.com/Deecoldesstt5/status/1296214742755876864?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell