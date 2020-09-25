Breaking Down South Carolina and Tennessee's 'Battle Of The Bigs'

In the SEC, the big boys up front generally define the final outcome of the game. Saturday night, when the South Carolina Gamecocks host the Tennessee Volunteers, the team that runs the football the best will come out victorious.

We are one day from Gamecocks football, and it feels oh so good. For those diehard fans that love the ‘Big Uglies’ in the middle of the field known as the offensive line, this game figures to be your kind of matchup. Here’s a review of the past two seasons for each team, followed by a few predictions about the running game for each squad.

When it comes to rushing yards per game, both teams had their moments, but running the ball when it matters most truly determines winners and losers. Look at last year’s victory over Georgia for South Carolina. The Gamecocks ran it down Georgia’s throat in the fourth quarter. With that, here are the per game rushing averages for both teams during the past two seasons.

Tennessee South Carolina

2018 129 153

2019 144 150

Those are far from outstanding numbers for either program, but it’s the SEC East. No gimmes. The Gamecocks have more talent at running back with sophomores Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick than the vast majority of the nation know about. A heavy dose of both players, and possibly a third running back in Zaquandre White could be utilized versus Tennessee.

Harris was named the starter Thursday night on head coach Will Muschamps radio show. He rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns last year, while Fenwick tallied 111 yards rushing. It’s a big step up in terms of playing time, but both players are very talented. It’s their time to shine. On the opposite side, there’s little doubt which player Tennessee would prefer to feature.

If he’s ready for the spotlight, sophomore tailback Eric Gray is a burner that can also make defenders miss. The Volunteer State’s all-time high school leader with 138 touchdowns, Gray can make a defense pay very quickly. Also a threat, senior Ty Chandler is a move the chains runner that will also be a good pass protector and receiver out of the backfield. Chandler accounted for 655 yards and three touchdowns last season. Gray, meanwhile, ran for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

When it comes to rush defense, both Tennessee and South Carolina improved last season. To move up the SEC standings, each team still needs to reach another level. For context, Georgia allowed 75 yards rushing per game last season.

While the Gamecocks may not possess the ability to hold teams to 75 yards, it’s not unreasonable to expect South Carolina to hold Tennessee to 125 yards rushing Saturday night. The Gamecocks should at least come close to that number, and South Carolina will have a solid chance at victory. Here’s a look at the defensive statistics from the past two seasons.

Tennessee South Carolina

2018 155 195

2019 140 158

What’s the wildcard for each team? Of course that starts with offensive line play. Both teams possess size and experience along the trenches, but more so Tennessee. The player in question would be Tennessee senior guard Trey Smith. He’s a bull. South Carolina needs to find a way to consistently run the ball with a bread and butter play, much like Tennessee can behind Smith. Additionally, It will be interesting to see if South Carolina plays multiple people on the right side of the offensive line.

Regardless of which player come into the lineup at right tackle and/or right guard, they must be productive. South Carolina needs to provide newly appointed starting quarterback Collin Hill a sound pocket to work from, and ample room for the young tailbacks to work. There’s also the concern over practice time for both teams.

With so much practice time missed, there’s bound to be a good amount of false start penalties and the like. In short, a sloppy performance by one or both offensive lines would not be surprising. Will either team’s offensive line make a gigantic mistake leading to a big sack or turnover? That’s arguably the biggest question.

That one play. That one moment. Who’s it going to be? Which team misses the blitz pickup and the quarterback gets blind sided and the ball comes loose? That’s the type of moment to think about.

It starts up front for both teams. The team that controls the line of scrimmage usually wins the game, and that’s likely to be the determining factor Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium as well.