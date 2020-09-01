SI.com
What We Know Heading Into Week 3 Of Practice

Chaunte'l Powell

Saturday’s scrimmage helped Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks coaching staff gauge where they are as a team and get on step closer to answering some questions about their personnel and their identity.

Heading into week three of practice, here’s the top five takeaways from the weekend.

1. The special teams unit is on its way- Muschamp said there was an emphasis on getting freshman Kai Kroeger some reps.

“We got a lot of pump work as far as our protection and covering with Kai being a new kicker and in [Christian] Kinsley's done a nice job with that as well,” Muschamp said. “So being able to get out and spread the lanes and cover and Jaycee Horn and Jammie Robinson have done a good job of returning punts for us. Those would be our top two guys at this point but it was good to be able to get them in some live situations catching the ball with with people covering down the field,”

2. The QB race is still a tight one – Muschamp said he both Ryan Hilinski and Collin Hill both played well and he’s open to using them and Luke Doty in any way that will help the team win.

“I thought both guys had really good command in the huddle and of what we've got to do to be successful,” Muschamp said. “I thought there was some explosive plays…we’re going to do what it takes to win. If it means playing both guys, if it means playing Luke Doty at quarterback some, we’re going to do what it takes to win.”

3. Whoever starts at QB will have weapons- Creating depth is a priority for the Gamecocks and Muschamp said they have a solid group of wide receivers emerging.

He named Josh Vann Xavier Legette, Jalon Brooks, Shilo Sanders, and Rico Powers as receivers that can have an impact.

“I that group is continuing to come on and improving in my opinion,” he said.

4. Depth isn’t at every position- Depth is the top priority this season more than every and Muschamp said they’re not there yet, particularly at the defensive line and running back positions.

5. COVID-19 not affecting the team – The Gamecocks tested again Monday and results have not been released, but last week 300 were tested and all came back negative. Muschamp said that should the campus shut down and go virtual, he’s confident his players will be able to make the adjustment and continue excelling academically.

Football

