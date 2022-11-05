Vanderbilt Defensive Players To Watch

From a philosophical standpoint, Vanderbilt's defense plays much differently than South Carolina's last opponent in Missouri. While the Tigers were hyper-aggressive when given a chance, the Commodores will look to force the Gamecocks to drive down the field methodically.

Gamecock fans, however, shouldn't let this bend-but-don't-break defense fool them, as the Commodores have a couple of players who could play for most of the teams in the SEC.

Anfernee Orji, LB

In terms of players who set the tone, few in the conference do it like Anfernee Orji.

Anfernee is a strong player in the box with how he's able to seamlessly move his way through traffic and find the exact gap the opposing running back is heading. He's also showcased above-average lateral quickness to where he can scrape over the top of the box on outside runs and blow-up slip screens.

Orji is single-handedly a game-wrecker for those who need to account for him correctly.

Jaylen Mahoney, DB

Jaylen Mahoney is the player Vanderbilt's coaches rely on the most on the back end because Mahoney is potentially the only defender who possesses such an advanced ability to read where a ball carrier is heading.

Mahoney's ability to telegraph a ball carrier's running path allows him to take the right angle where he can attack the ball carrier's lower body and thus get him down to the ground at the point of contact. Combine this with his aggressiveness in press coverage, and Mahoney is a defensive back that few skill players will want to come across.

De'Ricky Wright, LB

While Vanderbilt doesn't blitz too terribly often in their scheme, they do some unique things to try and mess with an opposing quarterback's psyche, like bringing an off-line defender in pass rush while dropping a line defender into coverage.

Linebacker De'Ricky Wright more than fulfills this role, as he has gotten his hands on multiple passes this year, leading the team in both passes broken up with five and interceptions with three. Linebackers rarely get this involved in defending passes, so Rattler must watch for Wright on Saturday.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

