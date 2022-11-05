Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Every game down the stretch feels like a must-win, but South Carolina is in a peculiar situation.

The Gamecocks could march forward into the last few games of SEC play well above .500 with a chance to make some noise. However, they also may falter and end the season on a low note after things went so well at the midway point.

Therefore, Vanderbilt is a crucial road test. The Commodores aren't world-beaters but have enough offense to make things interesting. South Carolina must win to salvage some hope, but will they?

Evan Crowell: South Carolina 21 - Vanderbilt 13

When they prove it, I will believe South Carolina can be a high-octane offense. For the moment, they can operate well situationally and close out games, which is all they need to do when the defense is playing well.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler had one of his worst outings against Missouri, and that may remain consistent if running back MarShawn Lloyd misses time. However, there are too many offensive weapons for the Gamecocks not to score.

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann presents some unique challenges. He's unlike any other quarterback they have faced thus far, but the front seven is playing some of their best football as of late.

Andrew Lyon: South Carolina 31 - Vanderbilt 24

This is a game where I'm incredibly conflicted about how I think things will shape up for South Carolina. In terms of the opponent they're facing, it could be just what the doctor ordered. South Carolina currently owns a thirteen-game winning streak over Vanderbilt, the longest win streak any SEC team has over the Commodores.

At the same time, the external circumstances are what make this game much more interesting. South Carolina is coming off a disheartening loss they suffered at the hands of the Missouri Tigers last weekend.

Add in a gloomy weather forecast, the game being on the road, and the chance that star running back MarShawn Lloyd won't be available, and there's a path where things could go south in a hurry for Shane Beamer's team. I think the Gamecocks will find enough offense this week to squeak out the win, but this has all of the makings of a serious trap game.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.