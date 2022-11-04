The AJ Swann Notebook

Vanderbilt isn't known for high-level quarterback play, yet they made a significant splash in the 2022 class. Quarterback AJ Swann is one of the best freshman quarterbacks in college football, leading the Commodores to efficient offensive outings.

Swann hails from Canton, Georgia, and played some of the top talents high school football offers. Yet, many college programs opted to look the other way, and he had few major Power-5 offers.

He has made many top programs regret their decision. Swann routinely gets his offense into the correct looks pre-snap and has NFL arm talent. South Carolina will have their hands full on Saturday, and he may make things quite uncomfortable.

Unique Velocity Control

First-time college starters typically struggle to alter the velocity they put behind the ball. Many walk out and rip everything at full speed, no matter the situation or level of the field.

Swann has a strong feel for how he needs to layer the ball. He puts an appropriate pace behind it, understanding a tight-window slant requires a different speed than a downfield shot against man coverage.

He also understands how to alter speed based on coverages. Vanderbilt calls many zone beaters that require him to fit the ball between a corner and a safety; Swann correctly identifies the exact force needed to get a completion.

Understands RPO Concepts

Run-pass options have become a mainstay in modern football. Most offenses utilize them as extensions of the run game, and it always keeps defensive ends honest in their gap control.

Swann is most comfortable when his offensive coordinator gives him one player to read, whether it be an edge rusher, linebacker, or safety. It greatly simplifies the game, and Swann generally makes the correct decision.

He routinely rips the ball over the middle of the field when presented with the opportunity. Vanderbilt occasionally lets him move to his right before making a throw, a testament to their unique style.

Off-Platform Thrower

Swann's best moments will leave you speechless. The Commodores do an adequate job protecting up front, but the protection breaks down several times per game. However, Swann's arm is special enough to bail them out.

He hardly ever follows through on his front foot when under duress, breaking several cardinal rules for quarterbacks. However, modern quarterbacking requires you to throw flat-footed and off-platform.

His arm alone generates enough torque and accuracy to find receivers in ample time. It erases multiple would-be sacks per game, so you can't count on pressures throwing Swann off his game.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.