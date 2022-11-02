Vandy Defense Led By Two Stars

When the Gamecocks take the field against Clark Lea's Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, they'll be facing one of the worst defenses in all of college football. That doesn't mean that the Commodores don't have any good players on that side of the ball.

In particular, two players deserve both the team's and fans' attention on Saturday night: linebacker Anfernee Orji and defensive back Jaylen Mahoney.

A Force In The Box

Orji has been consistently reliable in his production, as he's racked up 249 total tackles in the 38 games he's played over his four-year career in Nashville. When watching some tape on him, it's easy to see why Orji has made such an impact.

He is an old-school linebacker who makes his presence felt mainly in the box. He's a knowledgeable athlete who rarely puts himself out of position and is phenomenal in sifting through blockers instead of engaging them, which helps him to, more often than not, meet up with the opposing ball carrier in his intended gap.

His play recognition skills also help him make plays outside the hash marks, which he showcases by scrapping over the top of runs that bounce to the outside and blowing up most slip screens run by the opponent.

A Stalwart In The Secondary

If any other defender on the Commodores' defense can compete with Orji's production, Jaylen Mahoney is without question. Mahoney has registered 175 total tackles in his own right over his four years at Vanderbilt, and this is because he not only does the little things right but does them with ruthless aggression.

Mahoney is the textbook definition of pursuing and tackling ball carriers as a second or third-level defender. He quickly sees the line he must take and understands the importance of attacking a ball carrier's lower body to stall their momentum completely.

He also makes life hard for receivers in press coverage, delivering violent strikes that often knock the opposing player off balance before they can even get off the line of scrimmage.

These two defenders rarely let opposing skill players get the best of them, so South Carolina's offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will have to game plan heavily for both of these players leading into Saturday.

