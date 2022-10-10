Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Gamecock Nick Muse Trolls Teammate

Former South Carolina tight end Nick Muse made a bet with his new teammate, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and it's safe to say it paid off.

Seeing professional athletes support their former schools is fun. It's even better when their teammates get in on the fun, which is exactly what transpired in Minnesota.

Former Gamecock tight end Nick Muse placed a bet with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith for the South Carolina vs. Kentucky game. Smith attended Kentucky during the mid-2010s, tallying fourteen sacks in two seasons.

The Gamecocks won on Saturday, meaning Muse won on Monday. He posted a video to his Instagram story in which Smith was donning South Carolina gear as a punishment.

Muse was activated from the practice squad this past weekend in response to an injury to tight end Ben Ellefson. The Vikings are holding an open competition for No. 2 tight end snaps, and Muse has a chance to win the job.

Meanwhile, Smith is one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL. He has 3.5 sacks this season, bringing his career total up to 48. He made two Pro Bowls with the Green Bay Packers, tallying 26 sacks during his first two seasons in Wisconsin. Smith signed a three-year deal with the Vikings this offseason, which is valued at $42 million.

