WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans

While things weren't perfect, South Carolina continues to take steps forward. Head coach Shane Beamer is redefining program norms, beating top-10 teams in consecutive weeks.

The fans have been right alongside the team the entire time, both figuratively and literally. They waited on the Gamecocks for hours while the team took the bus ride back from Clemson.

Beamer shared a moment with fans while players danced and laughed with their biggest supporters. It was a surreal scene for a program left for dead two weeks ago.

Players routinely remarked that they find solace in the fans, as they helped propel this team through some difficult times. Williams-Brice Stadiums was one of the most hostile environments in the sport this season, a testament to the passion radiating through Columbia.

The Gamecocks will carry an absurd amount of momentum into the offseason. Beamer is one of the hottest names in the sport, while the Gamecocks proved to recruits that they could be developed at South Carolina.

The stage will only get bigger from here, but it's nice to see the program celebrating with the fans who were there from the start.

