What Is The Combined W-L Record For South Carolina's 2024 Opponents?
Few football programs know better than South Carolina and their respective head coach, Shane Beamer, what a demanding schedule looks like. Life in the SEC and having a nationally recognizable program in the Clemson Tigers as your archrivals will quickly ingrain that notion into your head. But what do the numbers from the 2023 season say about the Gamecocks upcoming 2024 slate?
Phil Steele and his team crunched the numbers for every FBS football program and found that the collective 2023 winning percentage for Carolina's 2024 opponents was 58.2%, the 25th-highest mark in the country. For reference, seven SEC teams rank ahead of them, including Florida, whose opponent win percentage of 67.9% ranks No. 1 nationally. Steele's team also found that the Gamecocks are playing eight teams that had a winning record last Fall, nine teams that played in a bowl game, and six teams that are projected to be ranked at the beginning of the 2024 season.
You Might Also Like:
- Former 5-Star Nyck Harbor could fill Xavier Legette’s shoes for South Carolina in 2024
- ANALYSIS: Will Higher Returning Production Correlate To More Wins For South Carolina's Football Team?
- Former Gamecocks Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette To Face One Another In Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Isaiah Collins on X: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!