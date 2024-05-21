Gamecock Digest

What Is The Combined W-L Record For South Carolina's 2024 Opponents?

Andrew Lyon

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 20, 2024. The USC fans cheer as the team takes to the field.
The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 20, 2024. The USC fans cheer as the team takes to the field. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Few football programs know better than South Carolina and their respective head coach, Shane Beamer, what a demanding schedule looks like. Life in the SEC and having a nationally recognizable program in the Clemson Tigers as your archrivals will quickly ingrain that notion into your head. But what do the numbers from the 2023 season say about the Gamecocks upcoming 2024 slate?

Phil Steele and his team crunched the numbers for every FBS football program and found that the collective 2023 winning percentage for Carolina's 2024 opponents was 58.2%, the 25th-highest mark in the country. For reference, seven SEC teams rank ahead of them, including Florida, whose opponent win percentage of 67.9% ranks No. 1 nationally. Steele's team also found that the Gamecocks are playing eight teams that had a winning record last Fall, nine teams that played in a bowl game, and six teams that are projected to be ranked at the beginning of the 2024 season. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Andrew Lyon

ANDREW LYON