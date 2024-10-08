What South Carolina's Offense Can Expect from Alabama's Defense
What the South Carolina Gamecocks' offense can expect from Alabama's defense.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a massive game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. The program is searching to get back into the win column after taking a loss to Ole Miss at home. Alabama is also in search for a win after being upset by Vanderbilt on the road. It's a massive game for both programs, so here is what the Gamecocks can expect from Alabama's defense.
Based on what Alabama has shown this season under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, the Crimson Tide do not often change the look of their defense. They want to play cover one while rushing four. This is what they played against Georgia for the majority of the football game and they did the same thing against Vanderbilt this past weekend.
This means that South Carolina is going to have to lean on their wide receivers to get separation and the offensive line is going to have to protect the quarterback this weekend. It will be crucial for the wideouts to win their one-on-one matchups and if they can, then South Carolina will be able to move the football against the Crimson Tide.
This defense also has a propensity to give up explosive plays. Vanderbilt was 121st in the country for explosives plays heading into the Alabama game and they found ways to get the ball down the field and pick up yards in chunks. Vanderbilt had 14 10+ yard plays, 4 20+ yard plays and 3 30+ yard plays vs Alabama.
There are ways for this Alabama defense to be attacked and for offenses to find success against them. It's a matter of making big plays when the opportunity presents itself and executing consistently enough to keep the offense on the field.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!