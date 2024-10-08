Gamecock Digest

What South Carolina's Offense Can Expect from Alabama's Defense

What the South Carolina Gamecocks' offense can expect from Alabama's defense.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

What the South Carolina Gamecocks' offense can expect from Alabama's defense.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a massive game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. The program is searching to get back into the win column after taking a loss to Ole Miss at home. Alabama is also in search for a win after being upset by Vanderbilt on the road. It's a massive game for both programs, so here is what the Gamecocks can expect from Alabama's defense.

Based on what Alabama has shown this season under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, the Crimson Tide do not often change the look of their defense. They want to play cover one while rushing four. This is what they played against Georgia for the majority of the football game and they did the same thing against Vanderbilt this past weekend.

This means that South Carolina is going to have to lean on their wide receivers to get separation and the offensive line is going to have to protect the quarterback this weekend. It will be crucial for the wideouts to win their one-on-one matchups and if they can, then South Carolina will be able to move the football against the Crimson Tide.

This defense also has a propensity to give up explosive plays. Vanderbilt was 121st in the country for explosives plays heading into the Alabama game and they found ways to get the ball down the field and pick up yards in chunks. Vanderbilt had 14 10+ yard plays, 4 20+ yard plays and 3 30+ yard plays vs Alabama.

There are ways for this Alabama defense to be attacked and for offenses to find success against them. It's a matter of making big plays when the opportunity presents itself and executing consistently enough to keep the offense on the field.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football