What South Carolina's Week One Game Answered About Nyck Harbor
What the South Carolina Gamecock's week one game against Old Dominion displayed about wide receiver Nyck Harbor.
While South Carolina's win over Old Dominion might not have been the most glamorous there were still a lot of takeaways from the football game. One of which was about a player who did not even log a number in the stat sheet on Saturday. Wide receiver Nyck Harbor who many South Carolina fans were excited about entering this season did not have a reception on Saturday, and it displayed exactly what head coach Shane Beamer discussed this offseason.
When asked about Harbor, Beamer continued to remind everyone that he still had some room to grow and some necessary development before he would be ready to be the lead guy in the offense. Some patience has been required in this development and it would appear that South Carolina fans are going to have to be a little more patient this season based on week one.
While it can be assumed that Beamer and his staff have reasons for not quite getting Harbor involved in the offense just yet, it does seem like he should at the very least be a player South Carolina gets easy touches to. Whether it's an end around or a simple screen pass, it seems like the Gamecocks should be utilizing his world class speed. It feels like at this point the former five-star could have some type of involvement in the offense, especially when they are struggling to get anything going offensively in a game against Old Dominion.
Maybe as the season progresses Harbor will find himself a bigger role in the offense but as for right now it feels like there is still some more time left on the development track here.
